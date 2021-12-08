Virpax reports results of toxicology and pharmacokinetic study for Epoladerm
Dec. 08, 2021 8:27 AM ETVirpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) announces positive results following the completion of a toxicology and pharmacokinetic study designed to support clinical trials with Epoladerm for the management of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.
- Shares down 2.2% premarket at $3.96.
- VRPX has completed a single dose pharmacokinetic study of dermal administration of Epoladerm in minipigs as part of the required IND enabling trials.
- Single-dose transdermal delivery of Epoladerm was well-tolerated in all minipigs and no treatment-related clinical observations, changes in body weight, or dermal irritation were observed.
- All Epoladerm treated animals had plasma levels of Epoladerm confirming transdermal absorption. The maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) was reached at 4 hours post-dose, and plasma Epoladerm remained at 24-hour post-dose for all animals.
- This data should strengthen the Company’s IND filing in advance of the anticipated start of first-in-human clinical trials.