Virpax reports results of toxicology and pharmacokinetic study for Epoladerm

Dec. 08, 2021 8:27 AM ETVirpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (VRPX)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) announces positive results following the completion of a toxicology and pharmacokinetic study designed to support clinical trials with Epoladerm for the management of pain associated with osteoarthritis of the knee.
  • Shares down 2.2% premarket at $3.96.
  • VRPX has completed a single dose pharmacokinetic study of dermal administration of Epoladerm in minipigs as part of the required IND enabling trials.
  • Single-dose transdermal delivery of Epoladerm was well-tolerated in all minipigs and no treatment-related clinical observations, changes in body weight, or dermal irritation were observed.
  • All Epoladerm treated animals had plasma levels of Epoladerm confirming transdermal absorption. The maximum plasma concentration (Cmax) was reached at 4 hours post-dose, and plasma Epoladerm remained at 24-hour post-dose for all animals.
  • This data should strengthen the Company’s IND filing in advance of the anticipated start of first-in-human clinical trials.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.