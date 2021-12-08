Cannae to reinstate share repurchases

Dec. 08, 2021 8:27 AM ETCannae Holdings, Inc. (CNNE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) announced that it is actively repurchasing common stock in line with its earlier authorized stock repurchase programs.
  • "We have remaining authority to acquire ~11.6M shares post its earlier authorized programs granted by our Board of Directors. In addition, while we intend to continue to allocate capital to opportunistic investments, we also intend to engage in significant buyback activity for the foreseeable future," Chairman William P. Foley, II commented.
  • Purchases may be made from time to time in the open market at prevailing prices or in privately negotiated transactions through Feb. 26, 2024.
