Technip up to buy at Jefco -- higher oil prices lead to higher orders and 50% higher share price
Dec. 08, 2021 8:31 AM ETFTIBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Veteran analyst Mark Wilson upgrades TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) to buy, as higher oil prices are likely to result in stronger orders across the sector, additionally Mark sees a number of strategic steps at the Company unlocking value
- Following the de-merger of Technip Energies, the remaining TechnipFMC entity will have an improved balance sheet and clear run-way for 50%+ EBITDA growth, as outlined at the Company's capital markets day last month
- With TechnipFMC down ~8% ytd, while the US energy ETF XOP is up 73%, it's reasonable to assume analyst expectations are low
- Wilson's price target values the Company at 5.5x 2022/23 EBITDA, indicating ~50% upside to the current share price
- With several majors (CVX, XOM, COP) reporting stable production and stable capex in the face of higher commodity prices, with incremental cash flow going the shareholders, it will be interesting to see if the relationship between oil prices and service orders holds