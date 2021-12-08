Dun & Bradstreet subsidiary offers $460M senior notes
Dec. 08, 2021 8:31 AM ETDun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (DNB)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) indirect wholly owned subsidiary is selling $460M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- The notes will be guaranteed on a senior unsecured basis by each of Dun & Bradstreet's subsidiaries that guarantees indebtedness under its senior secured credit facilities and senior secured notes.
- Net proceeds, along with cash on hand, will be used to fund redemption of existing senior unsecured notes.
- Pursuant to the terms of the indenture governing the existing 10.250% senior notes due 2027, the issuer will deliver a conditional notice of redemption to holders to fully redeem the notes. The redemption will be conditioned upon, among other requirements, the consummation of the offering which is expected to result in aggregate gross proceeds to the issuer of at least $460M.