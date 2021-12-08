CRDF, ATER and LEXX among pre market gainers
- Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) +52% launches nUVo virus-targeted UVC air disinfectors to public.
- Lexaria Bioscience (NASDAQ:LEXX) +25% dehydraTECHTM-CBD reduces arterial stiffness, results confirmed in human clinical study HYPER-H21-2.
- Dare Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) +23% announces FDA approval of XACIATO™ (clindamycin phosphate) vaginal gel as a treatment for bacterial vaginosis.
- Auddia (NASDAQ:AUUD) +21% announces partnership between Vodacast and Bleav podcasting network.
- RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) +9% announces $500 million share buyback plan.
- PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) +10% after Q3 tops estimates, upside outlook.
- EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) +9% on move to S&P 500.
- Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) +8% leadership and directors purchase $2.8M in common shares.
- Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) +7% reports successful results of toxicology and pharmacokinetic study for epoladerm.
- Scopus BioPharma (NASDAQ:SCPS) +6%.
- Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) +7%.
- Kaival Brands Innovations (NASDAQ:KAVL) +7%.
- Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) +7%.
- Weber (NYSE:WEBR) +7% on FQ4 results.
- Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) +6%.
- The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) +6% on Q3 results.
- Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) +6% on Q3 results.
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) +5% is called an under the radar EV winner by Deutsche Bank.