Stitch Fix craters after disappointing guidance leads to downward analyst revisions
Dec. 08, 2021 8:34 AM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) slides to a 52-week low after a surprising miss with the online retailer's guidance. Analysts up and down Wall Street are pulling back on expectations.
- KeyBanc Capital Markets: "While we think that SFIX’s personalization capabilities remain some of the best in apparel e-commerce, and valuation at 1.0x 2022E EV/sales remains accommodating, limited near-term visibility drives us to Sector Weight."
- Telsey Advisory Group: "SFIX continues to expand the Freestyle program, reaching new clients and evolving the customer experience as the company transitions to a broader platform that can expand its addressable market and audience, leading to greater ultimate revenue potential. Therefore, with its flexible all-digital model, we continue to view SFIX as well-positioned to take share in the apparel category, and we maintain our Outperform rating. However, on our moderated estimates, we are reducing our price target to $40 from $55."
- BMO Capital (Market Perform): "The burden of proof clearly lies on SFIX to execute as investors debate the return to top-line growth. Lower target price to $25 (from $40)."
- Morgan Stanley (Equal-weight): "A meaningful revenue and customer guide down suggests the Freestyle bull case is increasingly unlikely, exacerbated by higher churn in the core Fix business. We lower our FY22/23 revenue forecasts by -6%/-6% and our PT to $22 from $27."
- Truist keeps a Buy rating on SFIX while lowering its price target to $40 from $46 due to the "growing pains" being seen.
- Stifel lowers its price target to $23 from $46.
- Barclays drops its price target to $22 from $37.
- Shares of Stitch Fix (SFIX) are down 25.35% premarket to $18.64. The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on SFIX stepped down to Very Bearish on September 16 to give investors an early warning.