McKesson raises fiscal 2022 guidance ahead of Investor Day event
Dec. 08, 2021 McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK)
- McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is trading ~2.4% higher in the pre-market after the company increased its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 ahead of the current expectations in Wall Street.
- The updated financial forecast comes as the drug distributor prepares to hold its first Investor Day event in three years today.
- To reflect ~$0.40 related to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution program of the U.S. government, McKesson (MCK) has increased its adjusted earnings guidance per diluted share to $22.35 – $22.95 from $21.95 – $22.55 estimated previously. In addition, the company has also bumped its share repurchase program with an increase of $4.0 billion.
- “We remain committed to delivering superior shareholder returns through sustainable earnings growth and a disciplined approach to capital deployment,” CEO Brian Tyler remarked.
- Meanwhile, the consensus estimates indicate $22.33 of EPS for the company in fiscal 2022.