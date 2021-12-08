McKesson raises fiscal 2022 guidance ahead of Investor Day event

Dec. 08, 2021 8:35 AM ETMcKesson Corporation (MCK)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

McKesson Distribution Building

BCFC/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) is trading ~2.4% higher in the pre-market after the company increased its earnings guidance for fiscal 2022 ahead of the current expectations in Wall Street.
  • The updated financial forecast comes as the drug distributor prepares to hold its first Investor Day event in three years today.
  • To reflect ~$0.40 related to the COVID-19 vaccine distribution program of the U.S. government, McKesson (MCK) has increased its adjusted earnings guidance per diluted share to $22.35 – $22.95 from $21.95 – $22.55 estimated previously. In addition, the company has also bumped its share repurchase program with an increase of $4.0 billion.
  • “We remain committed to delivering superior shareholder returns through sustainable earnings growth and a disciplined approach to capital deployment,” CEO Brian Tyler remarked.
  • Meanwhile, the consensus estimates indicate $22.33 of EPS for the company in fiscal 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.