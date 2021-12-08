Hot Stocks: SFIX, CASY fall on earnings; PD, THO rally; HOOD cancels stock resale
Dec. 08, 2021 8:41 AM ETStitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX)CASY, PD, THO, HOODBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Earnings news represented a crucial catalyst in Wednesday's pre-market trading. StitchFix (NASDAQ:SFIX) stood as a high-profile decliner, losing about a quarter after it projected a revenue decline for the current fiscal period.
- Caseys General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) was another earnings victim. A disappointing bottom line spurred substantial pre-market selling.
- On the other side of the spectrum, PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) and Thor (NYSE:THO) rallied following the release of their quarterly updates.
- Robinhood (NASDAQ:HOOD) also showed strength, with investors cheering a decision not to move ahead with a stock resale plan.
Decliners
- Weak revenue guidance sparked a 25% pre-market drop in shares of StitchFix (SFIX). The online clothes selection service beat estimates with its latest quarter, but its projections for the current fiscal period didn't live up to expectations.
- For the current quarter, SFIX predicted a top-line figure between $505M and $520M, a decline from last year's mark of $581M. Analysts were looking for revenues to grow to around $586M.
- Caseys General Stores (CASY) suffered selling pressure as a result of its quarterly report as well. The company missed projections with its latest earnings figure. Shares dropped nearly 8% on the news.
Gainers
- PagerDuty (PD) jumped more than 9% in pre-market action on better-than-expected Q3 earnings. The company also gave a strong forecast for Q4, issuing a revenue forecast above the figure analysts were predicting.
- Thor (THO) also gained ground in the wake of its quarterly report. Shares rose nearly 4% after the company beat expectations on its top and bottom line. Revenue rose nearly 56% from last year to reach $3.95B.
- Robinhood (HOOD) found a bid in pre-market trading, rising by 3%. The advance came after the stock and crypto trading app filed to terminate a share resale registration, easing fear of stock dilution.
