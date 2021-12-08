8x8 prices $137.5M in convertible senior notes offering
Dec. 08, 2021 8:42 AM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) entered into separate, privately negotiated agreements with certain qualified investors to issue $137.5M in additional principal amount of its currently outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in a private placement.
- The additional notes will constitute a further issuance of, and form a single series with, 8x8’s outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on Feb.19, 2019 in principal amount of $287.5 million, and outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on Nov.21, 2019 in principal amount of $75M.
- The purchase price for the additional notes is $1,007.79 per $1K principal amount of additional notes.
- Post issuance of additional notes, 8x8 will have $500M principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2024 outstanding.
- Net proceeds will be ~$134.5M; partial proceeds to be used for completing the earlier announced acquisition of Fuze and for repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock and remaining for general corporate purposes.
- The additional notes are unsecured, senior obligations and pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 0.50% annually; prior to Oct.1, 2023, the notes are convertible only under certain circumstances.
- The current conversion rate for the notes is 38.9484 shares per $1K principal amount of notes.
- The company may redeem all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after Feb.4, 2022.