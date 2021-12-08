8x8 prices $137.5M in convertible senior notes offering

Dec. 08, 2021 8:42 AM ET8x8, Inc. (EGHT)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • 8x8 (NYSE:EGHT) entered into separate, privately negotiated agreements with certain qualified investors to issue $137.5M in additional principal amount of its currently outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 in a private placement.
  • The additional notes will constitute a further issuance of, and form a single series with, 8x8’s outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on Feb.19, 2019 in principal amount of $287.5 million, and outstanding 0.50% Convertible Senior Notes due 2024 issued on Nov.21, 2019 in principal amount of $75M.
  • The purchase price for the additional notes is $1,007.79 per $1K principal amount of additional notes.
  • Post issuance of additional notes, 8x8 will have $500M principal amount of 0.50% convertible senior notes due 2024 outstanding.
  • Net proceeds will be ~$134.5M; partial proceeds to be used for completing the earlier announced acquisition of Fuze and for repurchase shares of its outstanding common stock and remaining for general corporate purposes.
  • The additional notes are unsecured, senior obligations and pay interest semi-annually at a rate of 0.50% annually; prior to Oct.1, 2023, the notes are convertible only under certain circumstances.
  • The current conversion rate for the notes is 38.9484 shares per $1K principal amount of notes.
  • The company may redeem all or any portion of the notes, at its option, on or after Feb.4, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.