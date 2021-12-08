Marijuana banking reform measure stumbles as it is left out of defense bill

  • Provisions that would allow cannabis companies in the U.S. to do business with banks were excluded from a larger defense bill currently under discussion by both chambers of Congress.
  • The SAFE Banking Act passed the House in September as part the National Defense Authorization Act for fiscal year 2022.
  • BofA Securities analyst Lisa Lewandowski says that it is unlikely the measure will be reinserted.
  • Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Colo.), who has spearheaded efforts for the SAFE Banking Act, said, "My work on this bill is far from over....going forward, I plan to pursue every possible avenue to get SAFE Banking signed into law."
  • Lewandowski notes that the disconnect between federal and state marijuana laws cannot continue long term given the $18B in legal cannabis spending last year and the growing market.
  • Multi-state operators: Trulieve Cannabis (OTCQX:TCNNF), Curaleaf Holdings (OTCPK:CURLF), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF), Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRHF); and Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF).
  • Read more about a Republican-sponsored bill introduced in the House last month that would legalize marijuana.
