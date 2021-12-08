American Express bolsters small business focus with Kabbage Funding credit lines
Dec. 08, 2021 8:44 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)AMZN, GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- American Express (NYSE:AXP) launches Kabbage Funding, providing flexible lines of credit ranging from $1,000 to $150,000 with the backing of American Express to eligible small businesses.
- The product offering bolsters AmEx's (AXP) focus on small business financing after it acquired Kabbage, a fintech that serves small businesses in the U.S., last year.
- The new offering is designed to simplify the process of applying for working capital through an online application and features no application fees, no origination fees, no annual fees, and no monthly maintenance fees.
- American Express (AXP) stock rises 0.6% in premarket trading.
- Last year, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) teamed up to offer small business credit lines.