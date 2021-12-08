SPAC backed by Richard Branson to take Grove Collaborative public
Dec. 08, 2021 8:49 AM ETVirgin Group Acquisition Corp. II Units (VGII.U), VGIIHNSTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII), a SPAC backed by billionaire Richard Branson, agreed to take natural-consumer-products seller Grove Collaborative Inc. public, valuing the combined company at about $1.5B.
- The transaction is expected to result in about $435M in net proceeds, according to a statement. The deal includes an $87M PIPE with contributions from affiliate of the sponsor of VGII and new investors including Lone Pine Capital, Sculptor Capital, General Atlantic and former Unilever CEO Paul Polman.
- Grove Collaborative, which has 1.5M active customers, expects revenue of $385M this year in a $180B addressable market for home and personal care in the U.S. The news comes after Jessica Alba-backed natural consumer products company Honest Co. (NASDAQ:HNST) went public in early May.
- The deal is expected to close in late Q1 or early Q2 and the company will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "GROV."
- News about the Grove SPAC was earlier reported by the WSJ.
- Another Richard Branson-back SPAC took popular home-genetics testing firm 23andMe public in June.