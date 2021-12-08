SPAC backed by Richard Branson to take Grove Collaborative public

Richard Branson & Rudy Giuliani Visit "Cavuto" On FOX Business Network

Rob Kim/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Virgin Group Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:VGII), a SPAC backed by billionaire Richard Branson, agreed to take natural-consumer-products seller Grove Collaborative Inc. public, valuing the combined company at about $1.5B.
  • The transaction is expected to result in about $435M in net proceeds, according to a statement. The deal includes an $87M PIPE with contributions from affiliate of the sponsor of VGII and new investors including Lone Pine Capital, Sculptor Capital, General Atlantic and former Unilever CEO Paul Polman.
  • Grove Collaborative, which has 1.5M active customers, expects revenue of $385M this year in a $180B addressable market for home and personal care in the U.S. The news comes after Jessica Alba-backed natural consumer products company Honest Co. (NASDAQ:HNST) went public in early May.
  • The deal is expected to close in late Q1 or early Q2 and the company will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "GROV."
  • News about the Grove SPAC was earlier reported by the WSJ.
  • Another Richard Branson-back SPAC took popular home-genetics testing firm 23andMe public in June.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.