Dentsply Sirona, 3Shape expand strategic partnership
Dec. 08, 2021 8:51 AM ETDENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Dentsply Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) and 3Shape have taken the next step according to their agreement and now provide a secure integration of Dentsply Sirona's Connect Case Center with 3Shape's Dental System software.
- Dentists using Primescan or Omnicam intraoral scanners for digital impression-taking can now give dental labs secure access to the data through the Connect Case Center Portal.
- The new interfaces are available to dental laboratories that use 3Shape’s Dental System and have upgraded to Version 2021.2.
- Both companies are now focusing on expanding customer access to an even wider range of technology choices.
- Last June, both companies announced an agreement between the two companies designed to improve digital dentistry and oral health.