Ranpak acquires Recycold Cool Solutions; terms undisclosed
Dec. 08, 2021 9:12 AM ETRanpak Holdings Corp. (PACK)By: SA News Team
- Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) announces the acquisition of Recycold Cool Solutions BV, a manufacturer of sustainable cool packs made from a drain safe, plant-based gel. The addition expands the diversity of Ranpak’s Cold Chain packaging solutions.
- “This acquisition reflects our focus on growth-oriented new products and our shared vision on eco-friendly solutions," commented CEO Omar Asali. " Ranpak will be scaling up Recycold’s business. Recycold products are already sold in 14 European countries and we look forward to leading further worldwide expansions in the future. Ranpak will also be integrating Recycold’s innovative manufacturing operations into the new Ranpak Netherlands facility, expected to open by the end of 2022.”
