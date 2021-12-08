Evercore cut to Equalweight at Morgan Stanley as deal headwinds likely in 2022
Dec. 08, 2021 9:14 AM ETEvercore Inc. (EVR)RJF, LAZBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley analyst Manan Gosalia downgrades Evercore (NYSE:EVR) to Equalweight from Overweight as the boutique advisory firm is skewed toward large deal activity, which is likely to face headwinds in 2022 on increased antitrust scrutiny.
- "While the stock is cheap at 11x our 2022 EPS and we still see 15% upside, that is lower than the 25% upside we see for our Overweight names," Gosalia writes in a note dated Dec. 7.
- Evercore (EVR) shares fall 1.2% in premarket trading.
- For the industry, the analyst shifts to an In-Line View from Attractive. The setup heading into 2022 is "more nuanced" than the strong outlook a year ago. On the plus side: GDP growth is still strong, sponsors have plenty of capital available for investing, and tech/COVID-related disruption is driving deals among corporates. Potential negatives: the Fed's tapering and higher rates could reduce credit available for deal, increased antitrust activity, and volatile markets could reduce value of stock used as currency in M&A.
- Gosalia expects announced M&A activity to fall 15% Y/Y to $5.0T in 2022 and expects advisory revenue to decline 10% next year.
- Recommends Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) and Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) as best plays for H1 2022.
- Evercore's (EVR) price/GAAP earnings ratio in the last year lags those of Lazard (LAZ) and Raymond James (RJF) as seen in the graph below.
- In October, Evercore (EVR) announced that Co-Chairman an Co-CEO Ralph Schlosstein will step down from his roles in February, leaving John Weinberg as sole chairman and CEO.