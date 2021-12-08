Ellomay Capital enters into facilities agreement by Talasol Solar

Dec. 08, 2021 9:20 AM ETEllomay Capital Ltd. (ELLO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Ellomay Capital (NYSE:ELLO) announced that Talasol Solar, which owns a photovoltaic plant with installed capacity of 300MW in the municipality of Talaván, Cáceres, Spain and is 51% owned by the company, entered into a Facilities Agreement with European institutional lenders.
  • The facilities agreement provides for the provision of a term loan facility in two tranches - term loan in the amount of €155M for 22.5 years and a term loan in the amount of €20M for 21 years.
  • The total new financing amount will be used by Talasol to repay the current outstanding project finance debt of Talasol in the amount of €121M.
  • The weighted average life of the New Financing is ~11.5 years compared to an original weighted average life of 5.5 years of current financing; new financing bears a fixed annual interest rate at a weighted average of ~3%.
  • Out of the new financing amount, €6.9M will be deposited in Talasol's account as a debt service fund and €10M will be deposited in Talasol's bank account as security for a letter of credit to the PPA provider.
  • The PPA Security Fund will be reduced by €1M every year, up to a minimum amount of €3.5M, which will be released at the expiration of the PPA.
  • The financial closing of the New Financing is expected to occur in the coming weeks.
