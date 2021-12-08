Radius Health says late-stage osteoporosis study did not meet main goal
Dec. 08, 2021 9:20 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) has lost ~34.2% in the post-market after the company announced that its Phase 3 trial for abalo-TDS in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis did not meet the primary endpoint.
- The wearABLe study was designed to evaluate the non-inferiority (NI) abalo-TDS — also known as abaloparatide transdermal system — compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (TYMLOS).
- While the abalo-TDS group of the trial saw an increase of 7.1% of the lumbar spine (LS) bone mineral density (BMD) at 12 months from the baseline TYMLOS group witnessed an increase of 10.9% vs. baseline. With the treatment difference at -3.7% (95% CI: -5.0, -2.4) across the arms, the study has not met the primary endpoint.
- In addition, the TYMLOS group also outperformed the abalo-TDS group in terms of the secondary endpoint of total hip and femoral neck BMD at 12 months vs. baseline. However, abalo-TDS was well tolerated with no significant safety signals.
- “We are pleased to see a clinically meaningful increase in the lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density versus baseline for patients receiving the transdermal system,” Chief Medical Officer of the company Bruce Mitlak remarked.
- TYMLOS — an injection approved for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis — could generate $210M to $220M in net revenue this year, Radius Health (RDUS) projected with its recent earnings release.