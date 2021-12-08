Radius Health says late-stage osteoporosis study did not meet main goal

Dec. 08, 2021 9:20 AM ETRadius Health, Inc. (RDUS)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor1 Comment

Osteoporosis and Calcium Pills

skhoward/E+ via Getty Images

  • Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) has lost ~34.2% in the post-market after the company announced that its Phase 3 trial for abalo-TDS in postmenopausal women with osteoporosis did not meet the primary endpoint.
  • The wearABLe study was designed to evaluate the non-inferiority (NI) abalo-TDS — also known as abaloparatide transdermal system — compared to abaloparatide subcutaneous injection (TYMLOS).
  • While the abalo-TDS group of the trial saw an increase of 7.1% of the lumbar spine (LS) bone mineral density (BMD) at 12 months from the baseline TYMLOS group witnessed an increase of 10.9% vs. baseline. With the treatment difference at -3.7% (95% CI: -5.0, -2.4) across the arms, the study has not met the primary endpoint.
  • In addition, the TYMLOS group also outperformed the abalo-TDS group in terms of the secondary endpoint of total hip and femoral neck BMD at 12 months vs. baseline. However, abalo-TDS was well tolerated with no significant safety signals.
  • “We are pleased to see a clinically meaningful increase in the lumbar spine and hip bone mineral density versus baseline for patients receiving the transdermal system,” Chief Medical Officer of the company Bruce Mitlak remarked.
  • TYMLOS — an injection approved for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis — could generate $210M to $220M in net revenue this year, Radius Health (RDUS) projected with its recent earnings release.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.