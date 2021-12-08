Vera Bradley tumbles as supply chain challenges, Apple update weigh on earnings
- Vera Bradley (VRA -18.8%) slides after reporting an earnings miss and lowering its FY2022 guidance below consensus.
- Vera Bradley brand comparable sales rose nearly 8% Y/Y. Pure Vida was up 11.7% over last year but e-commerce revenues were suppressed by the Apple iOS 14.5 update put in place earlier this year that lessened the effectiveness of Facebook and Instagram advertising.
- “Like much of the industry, we continued to experience supply chain challenges and significantly increased freight expenses that put meaningful pressure on gross margin in the quarter," commented CEO Rob Wallstrom. The company estimates that incremental freight expenses negatively impacted EPS by approximately $0.05 for Q3 and $0.10 for the nine months. Vera Bradley intends to take strategic retail price increases across both of its brands beginning this year.
- Gross profit margin was 53.6% compared to 59.1% in the comparable period last year due to higher freight costs and higher tariffs from previously duty-free countries. Management does not expect the removal of tariffs in the current year. In addition, the sale of cotton masks accounted for a ~230 bps increase in gross profit margin in the prior year.
