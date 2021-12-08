Kraft Heinz is lower because it may struggle to raise prices further
Dec. 08, 2021 9:48 AM ETThe Kraft Heinz Company (KHC)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor27 Comments
- Guggenheim lowers its rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC -2.7%) to Neutral from Buy as it weighs the impact of severe cost inflation.
- "Kraft Heinz portfolio's lack of pricing power is getting more apparent as weeks pass, which, in our view, has a significant consequence in near term top and bottom line growth, but also longer term as it alters the implementation of the critical strategic plan revealed a year ago."
- Guggenheim assigns a price target of $33.
- After falling about 21% over the last six months, KHC now trades with a dividend yield of over 4.6% for new investors. Read what Seeking Alpha author Gen Alpha says about the KHC dividend payout.