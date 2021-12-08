ConocoPhillips to sell Indonesia assets for $1.35B, raise stake in APLNG
Dec. 08, 2021 9:49 AM ETConocoPhillips (COP)OGFGFBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- ConocoPhillips (COP -0.4%) announces two deals, including an agreement to sell its subsidiary that indirectly owns a 54% stake in the Indonesia Corridor Block production sharing contract and a 35% interest in the Transasia Pipeline Company to MedcoEnergi for $1.355B.
- The Indonesia assets being sold produced ~50K boe/day for the first nine months of 2021.
- Also, ConocoPhillips will exercise its preemption right to buy up to an additional 10% interest in Australia Pacific LNG from Origin Energy (OTCPK:OGFGF) for as much as $1.645B.
- Conoco's subsidiary currently holds a 37.5% APLNG shareholding interest and would own 47.5% upon closing if the other relevant shareholder does not exercise its preemption rights.
- Earlier this week, ConocoPhillips raised planned capex for 2022 by 36% to $7.2B with organic production growth only in the low-single digits.