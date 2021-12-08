Twilio launches $50 million venture fund
- Twilio (TWLO +0.3%) has launched a $50 million investment fund to pursue companies exploring "the future of customer engagement."
- Twilio Ventures will invest in early-stage companies, with "opportunistic" investments in late-stage companies at the intersection of engagement and developers, it says.
- The new fund is separate from its existing Twilio.org Impact Fund, supporting enterprises that are accelerating social impact.
- "Two key areas of investment include: 1) Ecosystem investments that promote the success of developers, partners and solutions within the Twilio ecosystem to create paths for every type of builder and 2) Frontier investments in adjacent thematic areas that are building innovative solutions for delivering better customer experiences and engagement," the company says.
- So far, it's completed several investments in companies including Algolia (an API platform for search and dynamic experiences), Mux (enabling developers to build unique live and on-demand video experiences), Hyro (adaptive conversational AI platform), Calixa (growth platform for go-to-market teams), Well Health (SaaS approach to patient communications), and Terazo (an "API-first software development, DevOps, and platform managed services firm").
- Twilio is set to present at the Barclays tech conference this afternoon.