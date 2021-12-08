Job openings rise past 11M in October; quits rate eases to 2.8%
Dec. 08, 2021 10:02 AM ETBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor11 Comments
- 11.033M October Job Openings vs. 10.400M consensus and 10.602M prior (revised from 10.438M).
- Job openings rate 6.9% vs. 6.6% prior.
- Accommodation and food services had the biggest increase in job openings (+254K), followed by nondurable goods manufacturing (+45K), and educational services (+42K).
- Quits rate 2.8% falls from a series high of 3.0% in September. the largest decreases were in transportation, warehousing, and utilities; finance and insurance; and arts, entertainment, and recreation. Quits increased in state and local government, excluding education; and in mining and logging.
- Last week, November job gain of 210K trails 545K estimate as unemployment rate falls to 4.2%