New data adds to overall survival benefit of Novartis' Kisqali for breast cancer

Dec. 08, 2021 10:09 AM ETNovartis AG (NVS)PFEBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Breast cancer 3d rendering illustration. Woman holding her breast with both hands and magnified sarcoma or carcinoma tumor or cell. Medical, healthcare, medicine, disease concept.

libre de droit/iStock via Getty Images

  • Additional data from an ad-hoc analysis of Novartis' (NVS +0.7%) Kisqali (ribociclib) for HR+/HER- metastatic breast cancer found that the treatment provided significant overall survival ("OS") benefit compared to endocrine therapy ("ET") alone.
  • Patients with the HER2- subtype associated with endocrine resistance and poor prognosis in HR+/HER2- breast cancer achieved a significant improvement in median OS of 40.3 months compared to 29.4 months for ET alone.
  • The longest survival benefit for ribociclib + ET was seen in patients with the luminal A subtype, who achieved a median OS of 68 months compared to 54.6 months for ET alone.
  • The findings will be presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium this week.
  • Novartis said that data reinforces its rationale for conducting the phase 3 HARMONIA study, a head-to-head study comparing Kisqali to Pfizer's (PFE -1.2%) Ibrance (palbociclib).
  • Novartis presented additional phase 3 data on Kisqali in September.
