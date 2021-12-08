New data adds to overall survival benefit of Novartis' Kisqali for breast cancer
- Additional data from an ad-hoc analysis of Novartis' (NVS +0.7%) Kisqali (ribociclib) for HR+/HER- metastatic breast cancer found that the treatment provided significant overall survival ("OS") benefit compared to endocrine therapy ("ET") alone.
- Patients with the HER2- subtype associated with endocrine resistance and poor prognosis in HR+/HER2- breast cancer achieved a significant improvement in median OS of 40.3 months compared to 29.4 months for ET alone.
- The longest survival benefit for ribociclib + ET was seen in patients with the luminal A subtype, who achieved a median OS of 68 months compared to 54.6 months for ET alone.
- The findings will be presented at the 2021 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium this week.
- Novartis said that data reinforces its rationale for conducting the phase 3 HARMONIA study, a head-to-head study comparing Kisqali to Pfizer's (PFE -1.2%) Ibrance (palbociclib).
- Novartis presented additional phase 3 data on Kisqali in September.