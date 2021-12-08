Pfizer CEO: We'll have enough data on Omicron by the end of the month
Dec. 08, 2021 10:09 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE)BNTXBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor129 Comments
- Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said Wednesday that the company will have enough data by the end of the month to convincingly say how effective its current vaccine is against the Omicron strain of the COVID virus.
- Speaking to CNBC, Bourla reported that follow-up lab studies and real-world data will be used to confirm preliminary indications that three doses of its current vaccine equated to two doses against the typical COVID virus.
- The comments followed the release of a study showing the efficacy of the three-dose regime against Omicron.
- The Pfizer CEO also underlined the fact that an Omicron-specific vaccine could be created very quickly, with the company already laying the groundwork for that endeavor.
- "If there is a need for something different, better, we will be able to have it in months," he said.
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) has said that it could have a vaccine targeted at Omicron by March of next year. The company has also confirmed that it will have the manufacturing capacity for 4B vaccine doses in 2022.
- Bourla added that a fourth dose of the vaccine may become necessary at some point, possibly as a booster 12 months after the original shot. He noted that more real-world data is needed to determine if the additional dose is warranted. The Pfizer CEO also suggested that additional doses may only apply to immunocompromised patients or other special populations.
- PFE and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX), its partner in the COVID vaccine, edged lower in Wednesday's early intraday action following the Omicron data release. PFE slipped less than 1%, while BNTX dropped nearly 4%.
- Over the past month, BNTX has jumped nearly 40% while PFE advanced more than 6%. The S&P 500 is basically flat over that time: