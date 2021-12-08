Eneti sinks after Q3 earnings, revenue miss
Dec. 08, 2021 10:20 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Eneti (NETI -6.1%) shares have plunged after the company's Q3 earnings failed to meet analysts estimates.
- Total vessel revenues were $34.4M, down -26.3% Y/Y. The revenues were primarily generated by the wind turbine installation vessels as the remaining drybulk vessels the company owned or chartered in were delivered or redelivered to their buyers or owners.
- The firm incurred an adjusted net loss of $8.2M, or $0.56 adjusted per diluted share, which fell short analysts estimates. Adjusted net losses were $17M, or $1.45 adjusted per diluted share, in the prior year quarter.
- Q3 adj. EDITDA was $0.7M vs. $5.7M in the prior year period.
- As of December 3, 2021, the company held ~ $185M in cash and cash equivalents and $31.9M remaining under the authorized share repurchase program. It did not repurchase any securities during Q3.
- Additionally, the renewable energy business announced a $0.01/share quarterly dividend
- Earnings press release