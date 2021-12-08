Instagram's Mosseri to tell Senate panel of need for industry group on teen safety

Dec. 08, 2021

  • Instagram (FB +2.3%) chief Adam Mosseri is set for his first grilling before a Senate panel this afternoon, and he'll be calling for an industry group to set best practices for keeping young people safe online.
  • An industry body should tackle "how to verify age, how to design age-appropriate experiences, and how to build parental controls," Mosseri says in written testimony reported by Reuters.
  • He also says that companies including Instagram "should have to adhere to these standards to earn some of our Section 230 protections."
  • His will be the highest-profile appearance from Instagram or parent Meta Platforms (the former Facebook) since a firestorm erupted over whistleblower Frances Haugen leaking internal research demonstrating a toxic effect of Instagram on teenagers.
  • Mosseri will testify to the Senate Commerce Committee's panel on Consumer Protection, Product Safety, and Data Security in a hearing titled "Protecting Kids Online: Instagram and Reforms for Young Users" at 2:30 p.m. ET.
  • He's the third (but most prominent) emissary from Meta to appear before lawmakers, after the testimony of Haugen, and Meta's global head of safety, Antigone Davis.
  • On Sept. 13, The Wall Street Journal kicked off a long series of exposes based on documents that Haugen leaked with a story on Facebook exempting a secret elite from its content rules. See more coverage of the leaks here.
