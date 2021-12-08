CSN sees big capex boost, leverage below 1x in 2022
Dec. 08, 2021
- Brazilian steelmaker Companhia Siderurgica Nacional (SID +1.4%) says it plans a sharp rise in capital spending for next year, guiding for a 46% Y/Y increase to 4.1B reais ($727.8M) from 2.8B reais in 2021.
- CSN also plans to raise annual capex at its steelmaking operations by 30% to 1.3B reais/year between 2022-26, but the company also says it will keep its debt target below 1x EBITDA.
- In the first nine months of 2021, CSN says it sold 3.58M metric tons of steel and produced 29.22M mt of iron ore.
- For the full year, CSN continues to guide for sales of steel products to total 5.16M mt and iron production and purchases from third parties of 36M-37M mt.
- For 2022, CSN projects steel sales volume of 5.1M mt and output and purchases of ore from third parties of 39M-41M mt.
- Earlier this week, the company unveiled a stock buyback program in which it plans to repurchase up to 30M shares.
- CSN recently reported Q3 adjusted EBITDA of $4.3B reais on revenues of $10.2B reais.