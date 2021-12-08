Richardson Electronics rallies on receiving second patent for pitch energy system
Dec. 08, 2021 10:50 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Richardson Electronics (RELL +10.7%) announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 471 which is a result of Richardson's innovative solutions for replacing batteries in wind turbine pitch systems.
- The ’471 Patent is the second patent covering these solutions with additional patents still pending.
- Richardson's solution is embodied in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module; ULTRA3000 PEM is an ultracapacitor-based plug-and-play replacement for batteries in wind turbine generator pitch systems.
- The ULTRA3000 PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for batteries and chargers that can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.