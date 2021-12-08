Richardson Electronics rallies on receiving second patent for pitch energy system

Dec. 08, 2021 10:50 AM ETRichardson Electronics, Ltd. (RELL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Richardson Electronics (RELL +10.7%) announced the issuance of U.S. Patent 471 which is a result of Richardson's innovative solutions for replacing batteries in wind turbine pitch systems.
  • The ’471 Patent is the second patent covering these solutions with additional patents still pending.
  • Richardson's solution is embodied in its market-leading solution, the ULTRA3000 Pitch Energy Module; ULTRA3000 PEM is an ultracapacitor-based plug-and-play replacement for batteries in wind turbine generator pitch systems.
  • The ULTRA3000 PEM is a direct one-for-one replacement for batteries and chargers that can be installed with no modifications to the battery box.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.