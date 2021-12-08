Citigroup wins biggest share of BlackRock's ETF post-trade service
Dec. 08, 2021 10:52 AM ETBlackRock, Inc. (BLK), STT, CJPM, BKBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- After the close of trading Tuesday, BlackRock (BLK +0.2%) moves to diversify the post-trade service providers it uses for iShares $2.3T in U.S.-domiciled ETFs, reducing its reliance on State Street (STT -0.9%).
- The asset manager entered agreements with Bank of New York Mellon (BK +1.4%), Citigroup (C -0.5%), and JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.0%). By provider, the approximate AUM breakdown is: Citi (NYSE:C) 40%, JPMorgan 30%, State Street (NYSE:STT) 15%, and BNY Mellon 15%.
- The transition of any U.S. iShares ETF assets to new providers is expected to start in H2 2022 and projected to take 18 months to complete.
- BlackRock's (NYSE:BLK) request for proposals and due diligence process for iShares' Ireland-domiciled ETFs is ongoing with the results to be announced at a later date, the company said.
- "The decision to diversify across these world-class financial institutions is based on our desire to create a robust operating model for servicing ETFs, which will help us scale the iShares franchise and mitigate concentration risk," said Derek Stein, senior managing director and global head of Technology & Operations at BlackRock (BLK).
- Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin sees the move as a "win for everyone, with the loss well-telegraphed for STT, but the retention of 15% a positive, as are the new wins for the others in a fast-growing asset class."
- Jefferies already subtracted $150M of revenue from its forward model for State Street (STT).
- Wolfe Research analyst Steven Chubak estimates a 2%-3% hit to State Street's 2023 consensus estimate. "This could be a modest drag on consensus as it's not clear whether this lost iShares business was already reflected in Street estimates but we would argue this headwind is largely reflected in the stock," Chubak writes in a note to clients.
- On Tuesday, BlackRock (BLK) CFO Gary Shedlin highlighted traditional, alternative investments at Goldman conference.