Cenovus 2022+ outlook - takes from the call
Dec. 08, 2021 11:31 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)PXD, COP, CVX, XOM, BTEGF, BRYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor27 Comments
- As posted this morning, Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) released 2022e guidance and a 5-year outlook; post the call and presentation release, it's clear that investor returns will be increasing while the capital budgets will be decreasing medium term.
- At near spot oil prices ($75 WTI), Cenovus plans to generate "excess free cash flow" of $33B over the next 5yrs, or around 100% of the Company's current market cap.
- More immediately, Cenovus plans to generate $5.5B of excess free cash flow in 2022 (16% of the Company's current market cap) and will allocate 50%+ to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
- Cenovus management is currently authorized to repurchase ~146M shares or ~7% of shares outstanding.
- Over the 5-year forecast horizon, CVE plans to maintain 800kb/d of upstream production (up 4% vs 2021, but flat from 2022e onwards).
- Perhaps most importantly, and opposite the Company's 2019 capital markets mishaps, Cenovus plans to reduce capital expenditures over the forecast period (while sustaining production and increasing shareholder returns).
- This Management team brings risk of capital allocation drift, as seen by the equity-funded acquisition of HSE with shares down 70%+ on the year, and has left the door open for "incremental investments in the business" and "opportunistic acquisitions" as outlined in today's presentation.
- With oil markets tight and prices near multi-year highs, it appears the industry is avoiding mistakes of the past, and showing capital allocation discipline, as seen by Conoco (NYSE:COP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF), Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) in recent updates.