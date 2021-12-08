Cenovus 2022+ outlook - takes from the call

Dec. 08, 2021 11:31 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)PXD, COP, CVX, XOM, BTEGF, BRYBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor27 Comments

Oil Rig in Alberta in Fall

ImagineGolf/E+ via Getty Images

  • As posted this morning, Cenovus (NYSE:CVE) released 2022e guidance and a 5-year outlook; post the call and presentation release, it's clear that investor returns will be increasing while the capital budgets will be decreasing medium term.
  • At near spot oil prices ($75 WTI), Cenovus plans to generate "excess free cash flow" of $33B over the next 5yrs, or around 100% of the Company's current market cap.
  • More immediately, Cenovus plans to generate $5.5B of excess free cash flow in 2022 (16% of the Company's current market cap) and will allocate 50%+ to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.
  • Cenovus management is currently authorized to repurchase ~146M shares or ~7% of shares outstanding.
  • Over the 5-year forecast horizon, CVE plans to maintain 800kb/d of upstream production (up 4% vs 2021, but flat from 2022e onwards).
  • Perhaps most importantly, and opposite the Company's 2019 capital markets mishaps, Cenovus plans to reduce capital expenditures over the forecast period (while sustaining production and increasing shareholder returns).
  • This Management team brings risk of capital allocation drift, as seen by the equity-funded acquisition of HSE with shares down 70%+ on the year, and has left the door open for "incremental investments in the business" and "opportunistic acquisitions" as outlined in today's presentation.
  • With oil markets tight and prices near multi-year highs, it appears the industry is avoiding mistakes of the past, and showing capital allocation discipline, as seen by Conoco (NYSE:COP), Chevron (NYSE:CVX), Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Baytex (OTCPK:BTEGF), Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) and Pioneer (NYSE:PXD) in recent updates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.