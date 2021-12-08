Cingulate slips over 25% on trading debut
Dec. 08, 2021 11:41 AM ETCingulate Inc. (CING)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Cingulate (CING) opened below its initial public offering price on Wednesday in its first trading session.
- Following the IPO priced at $6.00 apiece, the shares opened at $5.00 at about 11:09 AM ET, down ~16.7% to quickly close at $4.41 by 11:19 AM ET standing ~26.5% below the initial public offering price.
- Kansas City, Kansas-based Cingulate (CING) had initially priced the offering at $10.00 – $12.00 apiece before lowering it to $8-$10 per share range. The offering of ~4.2M shares of common stock was aimed at $25M in gross proceeds. Underwriters had a 45-day over-allotment option to buy up to an additional ~625K shares.
- Cingulate (CING), with an initial focus on Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), expects to use the funding for a range of operational activities, including the pre-commercialization efforts of CTx-1301, its ADHD candidate.