Cingulate slips over 25% on trading debut

Dec. 08, 2021 11:41 AM ETCingulate Inc. (CING)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

IPO - Initial Public Offering on gold coins on white background

Inna Kot/iStock via Getty Images

  • The clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Cingulate (CING) opened below its initial public offering price on Wednesday in its first trading session.
  • Following the IPO priced at $6.00 apiece, the shares opened at $5.00 at about 11:09 AM ET, down ~16.7% to quickly close at $4.41 by 11:19 AM ET standing ~26.5% below the initial public offering price.
  • Kansas City, Kansas-based Cingulate (CING) had initially priced the offering at $10.00 – $12.00 apiece before lowering it to $8-$10 per share range. The offering of ~4.2M shares of common stock was aimed at $25M in gross proceeds. Underwriters had a 45-day over-allotment option to buy up to an additional ~625K shares.
  • Cingulate (CING), with an initial focus on Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), expects to use the funding for a range of operational activities, including the pre-commercialization efforts of CTx-1301, its ADHD candidate.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.