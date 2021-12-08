Coinbase users hurt by GYEN, POWR glitch demand refunds - CNBC

  • A number of disgruntled Coinbase (COIN +0.1%) users have started an online campaign to demand refunds of their losses after a technical glitch froze their accounts for weeks, CNBC reports.
  • The cryptocurrency exchange told customers that it experienced technical issues in the trading of two cryptocurrencies in mid-November. The issue arose when the platform allowed customers to buy GYEN (GYEN-USD), a stablecoin pegged to the value of one Japanese yen. POWR (POWR-USD), a crypto designed to be used in energy trading, also got caught up in the snafu.
  • Now many customers are accusing Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) of locking them out of their accounts and improperly taking their funds.
  • Although classified as a stablecoin — a crypto asset that's meant to be pegged to a fiat currency — GYEN's price became unmoored from the yen, jumping as high as 0.065643, according to Chainalysis. That's about 7.5 times higher than the fiat equivalent investors expected to get.
  • "In the coming weeks, Coinbase will publish a blog post about the November 19 event involving GYEN and POWR assets. Both GYEN and POWR have resumed trading on Coinbase Pro and withdrawals are enabled on Coinbase.com," a company spokesperson told CNBC.
  • Earlier, Crypto CEOs press lawmakers to clarify regulation.
