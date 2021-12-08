Pulmonx upgraded to overweight at Piper on attractive valuation; sees 33% upside

Dec. 08, 2021 12:00 PM ETPulmonx Corporation (LUNG)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

  • Piper Sandler has upgraded Pulmonx (LUNG +6.6%) to overweight from neutral citing the company's recent stock price decline providing an attractive entry.
  • The firm has a $45 price target (~33% upside based on yesterday's close).
  • Analyst Jason Bednar writes new account additions continuing at their current brisk pace and a return of account productivity improvements in mid-2022 should "place [Pulmonx's] growth at the upper end of high-growth MedTech players."
  • He adds the company's valuation is now closer to peers.
  • Prior to today's opening, shares have declined ~25% over the last month.
  • Check out Pulmonx's Q3 2021 earnings.
