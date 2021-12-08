Kroger expands fulfillment network with new customer fulfillment center in North Carolina
Dec. 08, 2021 12:01 PM ETThe Kroger Co. (KR)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- The Kroger (KR -4.1%) added a new customer fulfillment center in North Carolina, powered by the Ocado, for enhancing more Americans delivery.
- It will combine vertical integration, machine learning, and robotics to provide an affordable, friendly, and fast fresh food delivery service as part of the company's seamless ecosystem.
- The North Carolina center is expected to become operational within 2 years after the site breaks ground and will employ up to 700 associates over the next five years.
- Currently, Kroger Fulfillment Network operates fulfillment center's in Groveland, FL and Monroe, OH.