Kroger expands fulfillment network with new customer fulfillment center in North Carolina

Dec. 08, 2021

Kroger Delivery van. Kroger is one of the largest grocery store chains in the United States.

jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The Kroger (KR -4.1%) added a new customer fulfillment center in North Carolina, powered by the Ocado, for enhancing more Americans delivery.
  • It will combine vertical integration, machine learning, and robotics to provide an affordable, friendly, and fast fresh food delivery service as part of the company's seamless ecosystem.
  • The North Carolina center is expected to become operational within 2 years after the site breaks ground and will employ up to 700 associates over the next five years.
  • Currently, Kroger Fulfillment Network operates fulfillment center's in Groveland, FL and Monroe, OH.
