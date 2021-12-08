Foxconn has EV deals in the works with Lordstown Motors, Fisker, Stellantis and perhaps Apple in the future
- Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) continues to make moves in the electric vehicle sector that position it to be a long-term player.
- That is even more apparent after it was revealed today that Lordstown Motors (RIDE +4.7%) and Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF) have an open-ended mortgage of as much as $500M per documents filed in Trumbull County, Ohio.
- The electric vehicle maker has mortgaged land, improvements, equipment, easements, fixtures and personal property in return for the financing from Foxconn. Meanwhile, RIDE is continuing to move forward with its plan to build a limited number of vehicles for testing, validation, verification and regulatory approvals during the balance of 2021 and the first part of 2022.
- A Foxconn equity investment in Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) of $50M at approximately $6.90 per share was disclosed in October.
- Across the EV sector, Foxconn is also partnering with Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) on semiconductors and Fisker (NYSE:FSR) on EV manufacturing. Foxconn is also in the mix of speculation of which companies might partner with Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) on EVs.
