Hot Stocks: GT called EV play; UNFI rises on earnings; VRA drops; PSFE insider buying; RLX buyback
- Quarterly results and stock purchases provided the key catalysts during Wednesday's midday trading. United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) rallied in the wake of its latest earnings report, while Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) dropped on its disappointing figures.
- On the stock purchase front, RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) jumped on news of a stock repurchase program. At the same time, Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) posted a double-digit percentage gain on word of insider buying.
- In other news, Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) climbed on an analyst upgrade related to the firm's potential to capitalize on the trend towards electric vehicles.
Gainers
- United Natural Foods (UNFI) climbed nearly 9% in midday action after the company beat expectations with its latest earnings report. Net sales rose nearly 5% from last year and gross margins expanded. The company also reaffirmed its full-year guidance.
- A bullish analyst comment gave a lift to shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT). The stock rose 4% after Deutsche Bank highlighted the tire maker's potential as an EV play. The firm upgraded GT from Hold to Buy, saying that the higher prices for EV tires should lead to improved margins as the market matures.
- Paysafe (PSFE) rallied nearly 16% in intraday action on a spate of insider buying. The company revealed that CEO Philip McHugh purchased around 290K shares of common stock on the open market last week. PSFE added that other executives and board members bought a total of 447K shares in a period between Nov. 12 and Dec. 3.
- Headlines related to stock buying also bolstered RLX Technology (RLX). The stock advanced more than 19% after the firm announced a $500M share repurchase plan.
Decliner
- Earnings news triggered a sell-off in Vera Bradley (VRA). The luggage and handbag maker missed expectations with its Q3 results and lowered its forecast.
- The disappointing results came amid supply chain challenges. At the same time, the company faced lowered e-commerce sales as a result of a change in Apple's privacy policies, which impacted online advertising.
