Full House Resorts skies after getting the green light for casino in Waukegan

Dec. 08, 2021 1:33 PM ETFull House Resorts, Inc. (FLL)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor12 Comments

Digital stock market charts and diagrams

Rasi Bhadramani/iStock via Getty Images

  • Full House Resorts (FLL +20.4%) pops after reportedly landing preliminary approval from the Illinois Gaming Board for a casino complex in Waukegan.
  • The vote was postponed in November after allegations were made that city officials "rigged" the process to favor a former state lawmaker.
  • Shares of FLL broke to as high as $12.18 earlier in the session to mark their highest level since October. Volume on FLL is almost at 2M shares after the casino development. FLL trades back over its 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages.
