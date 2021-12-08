Jumia gains for a second day on Black Friday results, Citron promotion

Dec. 08, 2021 2:27 PM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments

Spectacles jackpot entrepreneur economist banker chic posh manager jacket concept. Handsome confident cunning clever wealthy rich luxury guy holding wasting stack of money isolated on gray background

Deagreez/iStock via Getty Images

  • Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) rose almost 10% after advancing 21% yesterday after reporting 30% Y/Y growth in Black Friday campaign GMV.
  • Jumia's gain today may have been helped by a Citron Research tweet earlier, where Citron said the shares could hit $22 before the company reports earnings. Citron, who originally recommending shorting Jumia in 2019, changed its tune last year and was promoting the stock as a long.
  • Jumia (JMIA) yesterday said it posted a record of almost 40M unique visitors to its platforms, an increase of 27% Y/Y, while campaign video content recorded almost 190M views on social media.
  • Jumia short interest is 12%.
  • Last month, Morgan Stanley downgrades Jumia Tech to underweight.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.