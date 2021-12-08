Jumia gains for a second day on Black Friday results, Citron promotion
Dec. 08, 2021 2:27 PM ETJumia Technologies AG (JMIA)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) rose almost 10% after advancing 21% yesterday after reporting 30% Y/Y growth in Black Friday campaign GMV.
- Jumia's gain today may have been helped by a Citron Research tweet earlier, where Citron said the shares could hit $22 before the company reports earnings. Citron, who originally recommending shorting Jumia in 2019, changed its tune last year and was promoting the stock as a long.
- Jumia (JMIA) yesterday said it posted a record of almost 40M unique visitors to its platforms, an increase of 27% Y/Y, while campaign video content recorded almost 190M views on social media.
- Jumia short interest is 12%.
- Last month, Morgan Stanley downgrades Jumia Tech to underweight.