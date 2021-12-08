AeroVironment cut to Hold from Buy at Canaccord a day after 27% rout
- A day after suffering their worst shellacking in 12 years, AeroVironment (AVAV +6.8%) is downgraded to Hold from Buy with a $64 price target, cut from $140, at Canaccord, citing the "massive, unexpected guidance reduction and minimal visibility into resolution of the supply chain issues."
- Shares collapsed 27% yesterday to $57.98 after the company slashed FY 2022 guidance for adjusted EPS to $1.23-$1.37 from $2.50-$2.70 and revenues to $440M-$460M from $560M-$580M.
- Canaccord analyst Austin Moeller says management attributed the 21% cut in projected revenue and 42% cut for adjusted EBITDA to a combination of supply chain delays, staffing shortages and ongoing delays in the FY 2022 defense budget, while noting the DoD budget likely will be passed in the near term, leading outstanding contracts to be awarded in the company's FY 2023.
- But "the longer that microelectronics shortages drag on, the greater the magnification of the impact will be on AeroVironment, which generates higher margins from product revenue vs. service revenue and will incur higher fixed costs on lower production and delivery volumes of unmanned systems," Moeller writes.
