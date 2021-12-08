PNM Resources hits session lows as New Mexico utility meeting discusses Avangrid deal

Dec. 08, 2021 2:53 PM ETPNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), AGRIBDRYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette

zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) has fallen to session lows, now down 0.6%, as the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission is holding a meeting and discussing Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) planned acquisition.
  • PNM shares fell last week after a majority of commissioners at the New Mexico utility regulator said they were currently opposed to the deal at a meeting last week, prompting at least two analysts to say a deal now has a very low likelihood of approval.
  • "There is a chance of it going ahead (not dead yet), but it's looking very unlikely to close," Citi analyst Ryan Levine wrote in a note last week.
  • Developing story ...
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.