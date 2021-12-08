PNM Resources hits session lows as New Mexico utility meeting discusses Avangrid deal
Dec. 08, 2021 2:53 PM ETPNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), AGRIBDRYBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) has fallen to session lows, now down 0.6%, as the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission is holding a meeting and discussing Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) planned acquisition.
- PNM shares fell last week after a majority of commissioners at the New Mexico utility regulator said they were currently opposed to the deal at a meeting last week, prompting at least two analysts to say a deal now has a very low likelihood of approval.
- "There is a chance of it going ahead (not dead yet), but it's looking very unlikely to close," Citi analyst Ryan Levine wrote in a note last week.
- Developing story ...