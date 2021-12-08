Vail Resorts to acquire Seven Springs Mountain Resort for $125M

Ski slope in Kitzbüheler Alpen mountains

narvikk/E+ via Getty Images

  • Vail Resorts (MTN +1.6%) enters into an agreement to purchase Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc for $125M. As a part of the acquisition, Vail Resorts will also acquire Hidden Valley Resort and the operations of Laurel Mountain Ski Area.
  • Seven Springs is among the largest ski resorts in Pennsylvania with 285 skiable acres and 750 vertical feet. In addition to the skiing areas, the purchase includes Seven Springs' 418-room Slopeside Hotel.
  • The acquisition is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA in excess of $15M in Vail Resorts' fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, including $5M associated with the hotel and other lodging operations. After closing the transaction, annual ongoing capital expenditures are expected to increase by approximately $3M to support the addition of these resorts.
  • Vail Resorts trades a premium to peers given its 44 P/E ratio.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.