Vail Resorts to acquire Seven Springs Mountain Resort for $125M
Dec. 08, 2021 3:07 PM ETVail Resorts, Inc. (MTN)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- Vail Resorts (MTN +1.6%) enters into an agreement to purchase Seven Springs Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania from Seven Springs Mountain Resort, Inc for $125M. As a part of the acquisition, Vail Resorts will also acquire Hidden Valley Resort and the operations of Laurel Mountain Ski Area.
- Seven Springs is among the largest ski resorts in Pennsylvania with 285 skiable acres and 750 vertical feet. In addition to the skiing areas, the purchase includes Seven Springs' 418-room Slopeside Hotel.
- The acquisition is expected to generate incremental annual EBITDA in excess of $15M in Vail Resorts' fiscal year ending July 31, 2023, including $5M associated with the hotel and other lodging operations. After closing the transaction, annual ongoing capital expenditures are expected to increase by approximately $3M to support the addition of these resorts.
- Vail Resorts trades a premium to peers given its 44 P/E ratio.