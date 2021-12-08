Rent the Runway slides after posting first earnings report since IPO

Dec. 08, 2021 4:10 PM ETRent the Runway, Inc. (RENT)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

franckreporter/iStock via Getty Images

  • Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) reports revenue increased 66% in Q3 and was up 26% on a sequential basis from Q2.
  • The company ended the quarter with active subscribers up 78% Y/Y to 116,833. Total subscribers were up 45% to 150,075. Gross margin fell in at 33.7% of sales in a dramatic jump from the 6.8% mark a year ago. Adjusted EBITDA was -$5.6M vs. -$5.4M a year ago.
  • Looking ahead, Rent the Runway sees Q4 revenue of $62.8M to $63.3M vs. $63M consensus (corrected from $69M) and active subscribers of 121K to 122K by the end of the quarter. For 2022, RENT expects revenue of $202M to $202.5M vs. $196M consensus.
  • Shares of Rent the Runway (RENT) are down 6.09% in after-hours trading to $10.80 after shedding 10.23% during the regular session.
  • Rent the Runway (RENT) went public about five weeks after pricing its upsized initial public offering at $21. Share price volatility on RENT was tipped off in this week's Seeking Alpha Catalyst Watch.
