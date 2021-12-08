RH jumps on earnings beat highlighted by growing margins

Dec. 08, 2021 4:20 PM ETRH (RH)By: SA News Team2 Comments

Analysis business accounting on info sheets. Businessman hand working on analyzing investment charts for Gold market, Forex market and Trading market.

Maximusnd/iStock via Getty Images

  • RH (NYSE:RH) shares surge after the company reports revenue of $1,006M (+19%), beats by $24M, and adjusted EPS of $7.03, beats by $0.44.
  • Sales are up 49% from 2019, representing the strongest 2-year growth in the industry.
  • Q3 adjusted gross margin increased 180 bps to 50.2% vs 48.4% last year.
  • Q3 adjusted operating margin increased 100 bps to 27.7% vs 26.7% last year.
  • The third quarter ended with total net debt of $178M.
  • Raises FY2021 outlook: RH now expects revenue growth of 32% to 33% vs consensus of 32% and prior outlook of 31% to 33%, and adjusted operating margin in the range of 25.3% to 25.5% vs prior outlook of 24.9% to 25.5%.
  • Shares are up 11.29% AH.
  • SA contributor Rogue Trader says RH is undervalued and calls the stock an "underappreciated growth story."
