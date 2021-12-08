NW Natural Water acquires Far West's water and wastewater utilities in Arizona

  • NW Natural Water, wholly-owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN), agreed to purchase the water and wastewater utilities of Yuma, Arizona-based Far West Water & Sewer serving 25K connections in the Foothills area.
  • "This marks an exciting milestone, as we establish operations in our fifth state and continue to build a leading water and wastewater utility," NW Natural Water's president commented.
  • This acquisition is projected to be accretive to EPS after the first full year of operations.
  • Transaction is expected to close in 2H22.
  • Far West is NW Natural Water’s 19th announced acquisition since launching its water and wastewater utility strategy.
  • Post all acquisitions closure, NW Natural Water will provide water and wastewater services to ~130K people through 52K+ connections; its operations will span the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona and represent ~$200M of cumulative investment in the water sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.