NW Natural Water acquires Far West's water and wastewater utilities in Arizona
Dec. 08, 2021 Northwest Natural Holding Company (NYSE:NWN)
- NW Natural Water, wholly-owned subsidiary of Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN), agreed to purchase the water and wastewater utilities of Yuma, Arizona-based Far West Water & Sewer serving 25K connections in the Foothills area.
- "This marks an exciting milestone, as we establish operations in our fifth state and continue to build a leading water and wastewater utility," NW Natural Water's president commented.
- This acquisition is projected to be accretive to EPS after the first full year of operations.
- Transaction is expected to close in 2H22.
- Far West is NW Natural Water’s 19th announced acquisition since launching its water and wastewater utility strategy.
- Post all acquisitions closure, NW Natural Water will provide water and wastewater services to ~130K people through 52K+ connections; its operations will span the Pacific Northwest, Texas and Arizona and represent ~$200M of cumulative investment in the water sector.