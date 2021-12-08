Phreesia down in after-hours trading following earnings miss, net loss widens sharply

Dec. 08, 2021 5:38 PM ETPhreesia, Inc. (PHR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Rolled newspaper with the headline Quarterly Results

Zerbor/iStock via Getty Images

  • Shares of Phreesia (PHR +1.2%) are down 5.6% in after-hours trading after reporting FQ3 2022 earnings that missed EPS estimates.
  • Net loss in the quarter widened 441% to $36,343,000 compared to the prior-year period.
  • Phreesia was hit in the quarter by a nearly tripling of sales and marketing expenses in the quarter to ~$32M, and R&D expenses that shot up 166% to $15,273,000 compared to the prior-year period.
  • That helped to outweigh the 45.4% year-over-year revenue increase to ~$56M in the quarter.
  • The company had $400.4M in cash as of Oct. 31, 2021.
  • While Phreesia boosted its FY 22 revenue outlook, it expects adjusted EBITDA of $-64M.
  • Over the summer, Phreesia partnered with the developers of the Safe Environment for Every Kid ("SEEK") model to automate delivery of its screening tool.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.