PNM Resources falls after New Mexico utility regulator rejects Avangrid deal (update)

Dec. 08, 2021

  • PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) fell 1.4% in after hours trading after New Mexico utility regulator voted to reject Avangrid's (NYSE:AGR) planned purchase.
  • All five commissioners of New Mexico Public Regulation Commission voted to deny the deal at meeting this afternoon. Chairman Stephen Fischmann Cynthia Halll, Joseph Maestas, Theresa Becenti-Aguilar and Jeff Byrd voted to reject the deal.
  • "This is not the right partner in this critical time” in the energy transition, NMPRC Chairman Fischmann said at the meeting.
  • The vote came after a majority of the commissioners last week indicated at a meeting that they would likely vote against the transaction, prompting at least two analysts to say a deal now has a very low likelihood of approval. The deal may have to be terminated as New Mexico was the last regulator that needed to approve the transaction.
  • PNM Resources Pat Vincent-Collawn said in a statement that the company will review and evaluate the order.
  • "Meanwhile, we remain focused on managing our business, prioritizing our customers and delivering strong shareholder results," Vincent-Collawn said in the statement.
  • PNM Resources shares may drop to $44 to $45 a share in a deal break, Citi analyst Ryan Levine wrote last week.
  • If the transaction is terminated, PNM shares are likely to see more weakness as event-driven investors head for the exits, Wells Fargo analyst Jonathan Reeder wrote last week when he upgraded PNM shares to equalweight. He saw present value for PNM shares at $45, but $47/share on a 12-18 month forward basis.
