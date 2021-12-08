Goosehead Insurance teams up with Ethos Life to offer life insurance

Dec. 08, 2021 5:49 PM ETGoosehead Insurance, Inc (GSHD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

  • Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) enters into the life insurance space at it partners with insurtech Ethos Life to enable clients to access life insurance online without blood tests or medical exams, allowing for a faster process.
  • Generally, the company offers homeowner's, auto, dwelling property, flood, excess liability, property, among other personal lines of insurance.
  • "Ethos' commitment to redesigning the life insurance process to be consumer-friendly mirrors our emphasis on giving clients choice and the best experience," said Goosehead President and Chief Operating Officer Michael Colby.
  • Meanwhile, shares of GSHD slip nearly 2% in after-hours trading.
  • Previously, (Oct. 27) Goosehead Insurance's Q3 results reflected strong premium revenue and talent additions.
