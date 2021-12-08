Southwestern Energy prices $1.15B senior notes
Dec. 08, 2021 5:52 PM ETSouthwestern Energy Company (SWN)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA7 Comments
- Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) prices $1.15B principal 4.75% senior notes due 2032.
- The notes will be sold to the public at a price of 100% of their face value.
- Offering expected to close on December 22, 2021.
- Net proceeds along with net proceeds associated with its proposed term loan credit agreement, borrowings under its revolving credit agreement and cash on hand to fund the cash portion of the acquisition of GEP Haynesville to fund its previously announced tender offers of certain series of its outstanding senior notes and to pay a portion of the outstanding balance of its revolving credit agreement.