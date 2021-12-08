AEye to sell up to $125M of common stock to Tumim Stone
Dec. 08, 2021 5:52 PM ETAEye, Inc. (LIDR)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) has signed an agreement with Tumim Stone Capital, pursuant to which it will have the right to sell up to $125M of its common stock to Tumim Stone.
- AEye will issue 302,634 shares of its common stock to Tumim Stone, as consideration for Tumim Stone's commitment to purchase shares of its common stock.
- The Purchase Agreement has a approximate 36-month term.
- AEye CEO Blair LaCorte said, "Our existing cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities, combined with the expected liquidity provided pursuant to this Purchase Agreement, currently provides AEye with access to approximately $300 million of total capital. This gives us tremendous operational and strategic flexibility as we drive forward to achieve key product and commercial milestones."
- Net proceeds from the financing over time will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes to support the firm's future growth.
- LIDR +1.34% AH