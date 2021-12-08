Patria Investments partners with Kamaroopin

  • Patria Investments (NASDAQ:PAX) has launched a new Growth Equity strategy, anchored by Kamaroopin, a private markets investment group previously affiliated with Tarpon Investments and led by Pedro Faria.
  • The partnership is structured in two stages, first establishing a minority stake during a joint fundraising campaign, and then a full business combination contingent on fundraising success and certain other requirements.
  • The financial terms of the transaction will comprise two stages, the first stage includes an agreement to acquire a 40% minority stake in Kamaroopin’s existing business for cash consideration and the second would trigger the acquisition of the remaining 60% stake in Kamaroopin for equity consideration.
  • As part of the partnership agreement, Patria will be entitled to participate in the crystallization of Petlove´s eventual performance fee, in a structure that was designed to provide the best alignment of incentives among all parties.
